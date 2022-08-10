JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $182,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 374,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 118,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Argus decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

