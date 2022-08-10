Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $278.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $228.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $228.45 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

