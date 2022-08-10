KBC Group NV Buys 12,640 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ CSII opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $38.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Cardiovascular Systems

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

