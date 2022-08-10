KBC Group NV Has $376,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

AMERCO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UHAL opened at $550.97 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.51 and a 200-day moving average of $541.56.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.