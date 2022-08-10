KBC Group NV Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 10.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 937,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

