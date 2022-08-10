Kelly E. Hibbs Sells 3,180 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 6.1 %

BCC opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

