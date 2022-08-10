Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Price Performance

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

