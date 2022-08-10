Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edison International were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

