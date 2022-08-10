Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

