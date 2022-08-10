Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

