Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 686 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

