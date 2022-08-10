Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 770 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $12,667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.0 %

Aptiv stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 236.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

