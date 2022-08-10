Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 151.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

