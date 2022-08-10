Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.73.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

