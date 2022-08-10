Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,138 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

WEC opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

