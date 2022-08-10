Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 692 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

