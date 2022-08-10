Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Dover by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 8.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Dover by 22.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $18,013,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dover by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 270,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Down 2.0 %

DOV opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

