Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

