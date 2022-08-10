Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $748,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $29,114,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 656,247 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

