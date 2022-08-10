Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $789,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

