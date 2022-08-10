Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after purchasing an additional 357,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626,551 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 181,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

