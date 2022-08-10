Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $817,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after acquiring an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

