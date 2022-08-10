Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

