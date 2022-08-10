Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,234,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Trading Down 0.3 %

Twitter stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -214.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Twitter Profile



Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

