Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 812 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.