Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 843 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

