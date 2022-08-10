Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Ameren stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

