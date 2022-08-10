Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

