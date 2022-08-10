Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

