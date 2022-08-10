Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 3,128 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

