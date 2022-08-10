Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

KEYS stock opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,820,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,567,000 after acquiring an additional 260,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

