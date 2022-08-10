KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of KLA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $358.32 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

