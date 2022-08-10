Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $16.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after buying an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,117 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,573,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.47 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -103.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $372.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.99%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

