Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $196.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.44.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.48.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lear by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

