LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $23.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.38. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

