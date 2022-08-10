Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,868,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 229,956 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

