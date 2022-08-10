Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of LMB opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.