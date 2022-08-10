Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

