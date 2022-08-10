Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

