Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

VMC stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

