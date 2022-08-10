Lincoln National Corp Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 175,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 27,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

