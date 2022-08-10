Lincoln National Corp Has $459,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,162,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

