Lincoln National Corp Has $493,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

