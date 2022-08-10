Lincoln National Corp Has $609,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of TSM opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $441.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

