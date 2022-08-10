Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,028,015.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 and sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

