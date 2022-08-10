Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $269.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

