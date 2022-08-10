Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

