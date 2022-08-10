Lincoln National Corp Purchases 955 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of TravelCenters of America worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 201,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TA opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $786.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.