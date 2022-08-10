Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,254 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

