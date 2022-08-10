Lincoln National Corp Sells 930 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

